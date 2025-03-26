Remember John Abraham’s famous beach scene in Dostana? We bet you don’t know this skinny-dipping BTS story about it

John Abraham is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. In the 2008 movie Dostana, he had a scene in which he flaunted his abs while walking out of the water in his yellow shorts. The beach scene is famous to this day. John recently shared a behind-the-scenes story about it and revealed that he was skinny-dipping while filming. We bet you didn’t know about this!

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, John Abraham revealed that he absolutely loved his beach scene in Dostana. He went on to share a bit of trivia about it. The actor said that he didn’t have to wear a lot of clothes in the movie.

Talking about that particular shot when he walks out of the water, John mentioned that it was filmed at the Hollywood Beach in Miami at around 7:30 to 8 am. The actor said that only his trainer, the cameraman, and he were present. He recalled doing pushups and going into the water. John then disclosed that he was skinny-dipping.

“The water is muddy and sandy, so I was skinny-dipping, and just before the shot I asked for my trunks, and they were thrown to me. I wore it, and I walked out,” John shared.

Dostana is a romantic comedy that was released in theaters in 2008. Alongside John Abraham, the cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Bobby Deol, and Kirron Kher. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Advertisement

John Abraham recently starred in the political thriller The Diplomat. He has the movie Tehran in his lineup. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, John expressed his wish to do a film in the comedy genre. He said, “I’ll be the happiest. I love comedies. When you go to the theater, you want to laugh. So I think comedies are fun.”

Regarding the possibility of reuniting with Akshay Kumar for Garam Masala 2 or Desi Boyz 2, John stated, “Yes, we are very excited about making either or both of those films happen because they'll be fun. For me, working with Akshay is like going on a holiday.” He added that he would have a good time with Akshay.