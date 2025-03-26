Priyanka Chopra reveals how she feels after ‘super active’ daughter Malti Marie sleeps and we can’t stop laughing

Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying the journey of parenthood since 2022 with her husband, Nick Jonas. They often give a glimpse of their quality time with their daughter, Malti Marie. The actress even drops posts that any mother could relate to! This time was no different as she shared how she feels after her ‘super active child’ goes to sleep. It promises to leave you in splits.

Today, March 26, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories and re-shared a reel offering a peek into her motherhood. In the clip, a child could be seen sleeping, and the caption on top read, ‘When your super active child sleeps (laughing and zany face emoji).’

Then the scene changed to Jerry Mouse from Tom and Jerry dancing without a care in the world. It represented a mother’s reaction. The lyrics, “Panchhi banoo udti phiroon mast gagan mein, Aaj main azad hoon duniya ke chaman mein,” which emphasized the feeling of ‘freedom,’ played in the background.

The caption of the original post read, “Comment if you can relate. Do you feel same when your child sleeps?”

It looks like Priyanka, who is a mother to 3-year-old Malti Marie, could certainly relate to the reel as she re-shared it.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra’s story!

Netizens couldn’t stop laughing in the comments section of Priyanka Chopra’s story. One person said, “Mood now,” while another wrote, “N, that’s hardly just for 20/30 minutes.” A user stated, “Sooo cute,” and many others left laughing emojis.

Advertisement

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her cozy time with her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress recently returned to the United States after wrapping up the Odisha schedule of her upcoming jungle adventure film with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

PC went to watch Nick’s Broadway musical The Last Five Years at the Hudson Theater in New York. She also accompanied him to JonasCon, which was a celebration for the Jonas Brothers band completing 20 years.