After The Buckingham Murders with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hansal Mehta to collaborate with Saif Ali Khan? Director reveals

Hansal Mehta collaborated with Kareena Kapoor Khan on The Buckingham Murders. The 2024 crime thriller portrayed the actress as a detective. Now, Hansal is set to work with Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan. The director recently confirmed their project and shared an interesting detail about it.

In a recent interaction with Mid-day at the Cinevesture International Film Festival in Chandigarh, Hansal Mehta revealed that he was teaming up with Saif Ali Khan on a movie for the first time. He also shared that the story is based on a book. “Saif and I are working on a film. I am directing it. It’s an adaptation of a book,” he said.

During the interview, Hansal Mehta also expressed his wish to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan again after The Buckingham Murders. He even mentioned that he has sent a script to the actress. The filmmaker expressed that he wanted to collaborate with Kareena every time he looked at a script.

Hansal praised her preparation on set, her professionalism, and her happy vibe. He called Kareena a ‘big star’ but said that it was a privilege to work with the actress. The filmmaker added that it was as if he was working with Pratik Gandhi or Rajkummar Rao.

The Buckingham Murders was not just Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first collaboration with Hansal Mehta but also her maiden production. The cast included Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain. In the film, Kareena plays the role of Detective Jasmeet Bhamra, who investigates the case of a missing child.

Looking ahead at her upcoming projects, Kareena Kapoor Khan will star in Meghna Gulzar’s next film, which is reportedly titled Daayra.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Jewel Thief—The Heist Begins. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the movie is produced by Siddharth Anand. Alongside Saif, the cast features Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. The heist film is slated to arrive on Netflix. The release date is yet to be officially announced.