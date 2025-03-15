The Diplomat Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb starrer political thriller

The political thriller The Diplomat was released in cinemas on March 14, 2025, on the special occasion of Holi. The film stars John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb. Netizens who watched the Shivam Nair directorial in theaters shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Have a look at the 10 tweets in this piece to find out what the audience is saying about the movie before you decide to catch it in cinemas.

Netizens praised The Diplomat for its engaging story and screenplay. John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb’s performances also received a lot of appreciation.

One person said, “#TheDiplomat is a perfect NAIL-BITER thriller. True story of evacuating an Indian girl from Pakistan. Diplomacy angle is rare and X-factor. @TheJohnAbraham again showed why he is best in such movies. Screenplay is very tight, won't let you distract. (4 stars).”

A user wrote, “Just watched #TheDiplomat, a powerful film based on a true story! John Abraham shines as JP Singh, portraying the quiet strength and determination of Indian diplomacy. Proud to see this inspiring side of India on screen. A must-watch!”

Another netizen shared, “Sadia Khateeb is a terrific actor, turning better with each movie. #TheDiplomat is though a simple movie, but is good one..”

One post read, “Just completed #TheDiplomat movie it’s an outstanding film with powerful star cast. @TheJohnAbraham you are a gem you just nailed the role of JP. No Nonsense, no useless songs, good screen play and BGM. A complete family friendly DRAMA. Loved the movie (4 stars).”

A review stated, “Recently watched a movie #TheDiplomat one of the finest movie from Indian cinema. No nonsensical story no foul language. Just pure cinema. Some heart touching reality. @TheJohnAbraham is stellar and delivers the best performance. #sadiakhateeb is brilliant & steals the show.”

One tweet shared, “#TheDiplomat is a solid political thriller where #JohnAbraham plays a calm and collected diplomat. He's good in the role, and the movie focuses on tense talks and strategy, not just action.”

Check out more reactions here!

John Abraham’s The Diplomat is based on a true story. The cast of the movie includes Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi. The film is currently showing in cinemas.