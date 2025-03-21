EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham opens up about 'conscious' decision of not doing OTT project; 'May be a little difficult…'

John Abraham recently starred in the movie The Diplomat. He has some more exciting theatrical releases in his lineup. Meanwhile, like several other actors, he hasn’t yet ventured into the OTT space. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, John opened up about the ‘conscious’ decision of not doing any OTT projects. He expressed that it would be ‘difficult’ for him to see his films come on digital platforms.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, John Abraham was asked if it was a ‘conscious’ decision on his part to not do any OTT projects to date. In response, he shared, “Yes, it is a conscious decision, but never say never.”

The Pathaan actor explained, “There could be a film that could merit going on OTT rather than on the big screen. Sometimes you can't make the call. Sometimes a producer for commercial reasons will make a call, and if you are just an actor on the film, you may have to comply.”

Revealing his personal choice, John stated, “But if you ask me personally, I like the big screen; I enjoy coming on the big screen if I was given that option. Am I open to my films coming on OTT? It may be a little difficult for me to digest, but like I said, never say never.”

During the conversation, John Abraham praised his The Diplomat director, Shivam Nair, for his works on OTT. He said, “I think OTT’s got great content. Even Shivam, he’s done Special Ops; he’s done Mukhbir, and these are OTT series. And if you see Mukhbir and Special Ops, he’s brilliant, and look at the actors he’s worked with.”

John added, “So for me, it's a privilege working with a director who's worked with such good actors. But the idea is to still come on the big screen, and that's where I see myself.”

Meanwhile, The Diplomat is currently running in cinemas. The political thriller is based on true events. The cast of the movie includes Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi.