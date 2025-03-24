Kesari Chapter 2 Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar holds his ‘head high’ in nail-biting story of ‘revolution painted in courage’

Kesari Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies in 2025. The historical drama stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan. With less than a month left before the film hits the big screens, the official teaser has finally been released. It offers a glimpse of the nail-biting story of a ‘revolution painted in courage.’ Akshay is seen in a powerful avatar, holding his ‘head high.’

Today, March 24, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 released the teaser across digital platforms. The 1-minute, 39-second teaser started with only audio as a warning stated that the 'visuals were too horrific to display.' It was the screams of the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The teaser showed Amritsar in 1919 and the aftermath of the massacre.

It then showcased Akshay Kumar in the role of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Crown in the court. The background score elevates the teaser to the next level and promises to ignite the spirit of patriotism. Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan also play pivotal roles in the movie, but their looks haven’t been revealed yet.

Watch the full teaser here!

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser on his Instagram with a powerful caption. The actor wrote, “He held his head high. He beat them at their game. He told them where to go. A genocide India must know about. A revolution painted in courage. #KesariChapter2 teaser out now!” Check it out!

Advertisement

Netizens were left impressed with the teaser. One person said, “One of The Best announcement Teaser in Recent Years,” while another wrote, “Get ready to witness another heart-touching performance from akshay kumar after sky force.” Fan of the teaser, one more user stated, “OMG this one is going to be more intense than Kesari chapter 1. Already seated.”

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is presented by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. Mark your calendars for its theatrical release on April 18, 2025.