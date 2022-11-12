Uunchai Opening Day Box Office: Sooraj Barjatya’s film emerges biggest Amitabh Bachchan opener post-pandemic

Uunchai has also proved to be the biggest opener for a film led by Amitabh Bachchan in the post-pandemic world by surpassing films like Chehre (Rs 45 lakh), GoodBye (Rs 90 lakh), and Jhund (Rs 1.10 crore). This has happened despite Uunchai’s release being 1/3rd of the above-mentioned films. The three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis have clocked Rs 1.15 crore , and there is a high possibility of the film comfortably going in north of Rs 1.60 crore, as the estimates suggest.

The Sooraj Barjatya -directed Uunchai has taken a decent start at the box office in India as the film clocked good occupancies across the board. According to early estimates, Uunchai has collected around Rs 1.60 crore to 1.85 crore on its opening day , despite seeing a limited release on 483 screens with merely 1500 shows. The film got support from the families and elders on the day of release, and the initial reports are encouraging.

A wider release would have given Uunchai a shot at Rs 2.00 crore day, or who knows, even a Rs 2.50 crore start, but Rajshri has always come up with a unique distribution strategy. There is a rise in showcasing from Saturday on public demand and the on-ground talk around the film also seems to be on the positive side. If the word of mouth translates into footfalls over the weekend, it could be a healthy result through the three days.

The real game for Uunchai begins from Monday and if the film manages to stick around the opening day range, there is a potential to clock fair numbers in the longer run. Mid-sized films have not done well in the post-pandemic world, but it would be interesting to see if Uunchai can defy this and put-up numbers can be termed respectable. The jump in collections over the weekend will indicate what lies in the future for this slice-of-life drama fronted by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa, and Parineeti Chopra.

