Uunchai Week 1 Box Office: Sooraj Barjatya's film clocks a respectable Rs 16.20 cr in limited showcasing
Uunchai has had a respectable week 1 cume of over Rs. 16 cr nett and the journey ahead will indicate whether the film has the potential to do hit numbers or it will settle for something less.
Sooraj Barjatya's much awaited directorial, Uunchai, hit the theatres last week. The film opted for a very conservative release of about 480 screens. The glowing word of mouth saw the film's collections increase manifolds over the weekend, more than 6 times its opening day. The film recorded more footfalls on weekdays than it did on its first day, to show a very steady trend at the tickets window. The screens did increase over the weekdays, but that was expected since there was optimal showcasing to accomodate the same. The first week total of the film is around Rs. 16.20 cr nett, which is a reasonable total for a film of this genre, since these films haven't found many takers post pandemic.
Uunchai has to record similar numbers in week 2 as it did in week 1, to emerge a hit, while a drop of less than 20 percent should atleast ensure success of the film. The film locked horns with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in week 1 and that film did very well over the weekend but the drops over the weekdays have been steeper than one would have thought and liked. The film is a success but it won't emerge a clean hit which it was almost set to emerge because of a very good opening weekend. Drishyam 2 is its newest competition and that film is again set to open to very good numbers. If Uunchai holds its ground and sustains for a couple more weeks with numbers not dropping under Rs. 1 cr nett, it'll act as a much needed hit for the Bollywood.
Sooraj Barjatya is among the most successful Indian directors and while this film won't do anywhere around his previous films in terms of footfalls, the numbers are surely respectable given that the post pandemic dynamics have changed and the biggest of films are failing to make a mark at the ticket windows.
The day wise nett collections of Uunchai are as follows:-
Friday - Rs. 1.75 cr
Saturday - Rs. 3.45 cr
Sunday - Rs. 4.55 cr
Monday - Rs. 1.75 cr
Tuesday - Rs. 1.65 cr
Wednesday - Rs. 1.60 cr
Thursday - Rs. 1.45 cr
Total: Rs. 16.20 cr nett
