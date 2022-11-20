Uunchai Second Saturday Box Office: Sooraj Barjatya's drama records third highest day of its theatrical run

Sooraj Barjatya's directorial, Uunchai, boasting of an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher among others, had yet another strong growth on its second Saturday as it grew by over 85 percent from its previous day. The film recorded its third highest ticket day on its second Saturday and in all likelihood, Sunday is expected to do even better for the film than Saturday, for another strong weekend.

Uunchai collected Rs. 2.20 cr nett on its second Saturday and the total collections sit at a pretty Rs. 19.60 cr nett. The Sunday numbers should take the total to over Rs. 22 cr. If the film sustains with numbers of around Rs. 1 cr through its second week, it will comfortably cross Rs. 30 cr nett too. Uunchai in its second week is playing at 50 more centres than it did in its first weekend, although compared to the weekdays in the first week, it is lower. It has also found a strong competitor in the form of Drishyam 2 after a strong competitor that it found in its first week with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The flow of Hindi film releases is improving, as a result of which there will be 2 more able competitors in the next couple of weeks with Bhediya and An Action Hero. Regardless, Uunchai would have done majority of its business by then and won't require many films for its performance.