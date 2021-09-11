EXCLUSIVE: Danny Denzongpa & Sarika join Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra & co in Sooraj Barjatya’s Oonchai

Sooraj Barjatya is all set to commence shooting for his seventh directorial, Oonchai, in Nepal from October. The tale of friendship features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and in key roles. And now we have learnt that the newest addition to this ensemble is Danny Denzongpa and Sarika.

“It’s a beautiful slice of life tale of four friends, who are aged 60 plus. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa will be playing the character of four friends. It’s a subject close to Sooraj Barjatya’s heart and is completely different from what the filmmaker has made till date. The premise has the right blend of feel-good elements with strong rooted emotions,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film goes on floors in Nepal next month with a 40-day schedule.

“The overseas stint will be followed by short schedules in Mumbai and Delhi before calling it a wrap. Oonchai will be shot at the aforementioned locations over a period of five months with the makers targeting a wrap by March 2022,” the source added. The four men aside, the film also has an interesting set of leading ladies playing pivotal roles. “Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra play the three women on board the project. They will be shooting with Sooraj ji from October in Nepal. Their character traits have been kept under wraps; however, Parineeti’s character is said to be the light of the film,” the source informed.

Contrary to the speculations, there are no plans of having Salman Khan on board Oonchai for a cameo at the moment. However, after completing Oonchai, Sooraj will straight away dive into the pre-production of his ambitious marriage drama with his Prem, Salman Khan. It’s said to be a story of a married couple set against the backdrop of nuclear families. The film in question is expected to be Salman’s next after Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Black Tiger and Anees Bazmee’s upcoming comedy, which is currently in nascent stage.

Meanwhile, Sooraj’s son, Avnish too is gearing up for his directorial debut with a film set against the backdrop of destination wedding. It marks the launch pad of Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajveer and is expected to take off early next year.

