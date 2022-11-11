Uunchai Box Office Preview: Sooraj Barjatya's friendship drama is set to take a pleasant Rs. 1.5 cr opening

Sooraj Barjatya is one of India's greatest storytellers, who has been intrumental in giving some of the countries biggest hit films. His films are based on universal themes like love, family and friendship and have found resonance and got acceptance from the heartland of India. The director has returned to direction after almost 7 years, with Uunchai, an expedition drama with a friendship backdrop. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher essay the roles of three friends who climb the Mount Everest, to fulfill their friend's last wish. Parineeti Chopra essays the role of an instructor who trains the friends to climb the Everest.



Rajshri Productions, Sooraj Barjatya's home production which recently celebrated 75 years into film business, have been very distruptive with their exhibition strategies for movies and Uunchai is no different. Over the years, they have experimented in releasing their films in very limited number of screens, before it expands to more screens, owing to appreciation of the subject matter. The biggest blockbuster of the '90s, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, released in only 35 screens when most films released in over 150 screens. The film ended selling over 7 crore tickets at the tickets window, with few theatres screening the film for over a year. At a time where most films aim to release in over 3000 screens with big films eyeing 5000 screens, Uunchai is going to only release in 483 screens in India and around 900 screens worldwide. It is said that the film will only have around 1500 shows each day, which is quite low. The single day potential is around Rs. 5 - 5.25 cr nett based on the release and the average ticket rates. With a healthy sale of around 20,000 tickets, one can expect the film to rake in around Rs. 1.50 cr nett on day 1 and it can have an elongated run if this film receives appreciation like Sooraj Barjatya's other films.