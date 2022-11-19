Uunchai Second Friday Box Office: Sooraj Barjatya's drama holds its ground amidst Drishyam 2 onslaught

Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai had a respectable week 1 of over Rs. 16 cr nett, despite a very controlled release of only around 480 screens. The strong weekend trend led to an increase in the shows for the film over the weekdays. The footfalls in the weekdays were higher than the first ticketing day, only to prove that content is the winner. The film dropped by only 15 percent on its second Friday vis-à-vis first Thursday and this is despite the release of a big ticket film like Drishyam 2, which has taken most screens.

The second Friday numbers of Uunchai are around Rs. 1.25 cr nett and it is expected to see a solid growth on Saturday and Sunday. It will positively cross the Rs. 20 cr cume on Sunday, its 10th ticketing day and it is to be seen if it is able to go over Rs. 30 cr nett or not. A Rs. 30 cr nett total would make Uunchai an average grosser while a Rs. 40 cr nett will be enough to ensure a hit verdict for the film. The Rs. 40 cr nett doesn't seem too likely because for a Rs. 40 cr nett, the film had to increase from Thursday, which it has failed to do. The overseas cume of Uunchai is around 750k dollars and it will aim to cross 1 million dollars in its full run.