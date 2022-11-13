Uunchai Day 2 Box Office: Sooraj Barjatya’s film sees an astonishing growth of over 100 percent on Saturday

Rajshri Productions, spearheaded by Sooraj Barjatya, is one of the most celebrated production houses in the country. They have produced iconic films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Vivah and more. Their latest release Uunchai was a slow started but has gathered momentum as day 2 has seen a great jump of over a hundred percent. The makers opted for a very conservative release of less than 500 screens and 1500 shows and it seems that their strategy has worked, since the shows are filling fast.

Rajshri has been known to use disruptive exhibition strategies for their films. They released films like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Koun in very few screens after which the release size grew every passing week. Uunchai on its second day managed around Rs. 3.50 - 3.65 cr nett after a first day of Rs. 1.75 cr, for a 2 day cume of Rs 5.30 cr nett. The jump is over a 100 percent and that is staggering because the film hit capacity at many centres due to less shows. The Sunday growth will be muted because of the capacity issues but it is expected that the shows will increase from Monday. Makers of Uunchai would target numbers on weekdays to be more than the first day, so that the film has a chance to run for a couple of more weeks. It can manage that because the exhibition potential is good to accomodate multiple releases at the same time.