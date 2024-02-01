Meet actress who made her debut with a flop film only to become a hit machine now and has a Salman Khan connection

Bollywood is one such industry wherein every year we see certain celebs making their debut. Some go on to become overnight stars after their debut films but some do not meet the expectations of the audiences and fail to create a mark. An actor who makes their debut with a flop film rarely goes on to win the hearts of the audiences later. But the actress that we are talking about today has gone on to become a hit machine now. She has managed to give back-to-back hits in the past year and it wouldn’t be wrong to call her one of the top actresses in the Bollywood industry.

Kiara Advani’s Salman Khan connection

Today we are talking about the actress whose last release minted almost 120 crore at the box office. She is none other than Kiara Advani who made her debut in 2014 with Fugly but now is one of the most loved actresses and almost every other director’s first choice.

The actress in an interview revealed that Salman Khan and her mother Genevieve Advani were childhood friends. They grew up together in Bandra. The actress also revealed that the Tiger 3 star used to tell Kiara’s mother how he would be a star one day. These two have been friends for the longest time and went cycling together. The actress further said that her aunt Shaheen was Salman’s first girlfriend and it was her mother who introduced the two. They were dating for a long time before Salman became an actor and reportedly parted ways after Salman grew close to the then Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani.

Kiara Advani had changed her name before entering Bollywood

On Salman Khan’s advice, Kiara Advani had changed her name from Alia Advani to Kiara Advani before her debut film. The actress revealed that Salman had asked her to pick a screen name as her name would clash with Alia Bhatt and there cannot be two actresses of the same name. The Shershaah star chose Priyanka Chopra’s name from Anjaana Anjaani and hence is now called Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani’s family and education

Kiara Advani reportedly holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media since before entering Bollywood her mother wanted her to obtain a degree. Talking about her family, she is related to veteran actors Saeed Jaffrey and Ashok Kumar. Kiara is the step-great-granddaughter of Ashok Kumar and the grandniece of Saeed Jaffrey. Bharti Ganguly, Kiara’s mother’s stepmother, was the daughter of Ashok Kumar and Kiara’s mother was the daughter of Saeed’s brother, Hamid, and his first wife who was a British citizen.

Kiara Advani’s personal life

Kiara Advani is married to Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. The two stars shared screen space in the hit film Shershaah and apparently fell in love on the film sets. The lovebirds got married on February 7 last year and will be celebrating their first anniversary this year. Both the actors keep setting couple goals with their mushy pictures on Instagram and we bet fans are loving their off-screen chemistry as well.

Talking about Kiara Advani's coming years on the professional front, she has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. One of them is the Pan India project RC 15 alongside Ram Charan. Reportedly her current net worth is around 25-40 crores. Indeed she has come a long way in the 10 years of her career span.

