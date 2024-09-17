Richa Chadha drops UNSEEN PICS from Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's ‘Fukrey reunion’ wedding: ‘I am a full 6 months pregnant here’

Richa Chadha has played an important character in the Fukrey franchise. Ever since she joined the team, the actress bonded with her co-stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. Hence, when Pulkit got married to the love of his life, actress Kriti Kharbanda earlier this year, she had to attend it even though she was six months pregnant. A while ago, she dropped some unseen images from the celebrity wedding.

New mother Richa Chadha shared several photos from the wedding of her friend and co-star Pulkit with Kriti. The carousel of images she posted on her Instagram opens with her being playful with the camera in a blush pink kaftan set. In the following image, the lovely couple posed together during their Haldi ceremony. At the wedding, she was accompanied by her husband Ali Fazal who wore a colorful ensemble to the event. In one image, we also see her buddy and co-star, Manjot Singh. While talking about the happy event in the caption, the Heeramandi actress also revealed being ‘full 6 months pregnant’.

Take a look:

In the captions, Chadha penned, “Can’t believe it’s been 6 months since our dear friends @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda tied the knot in March 2024! We got to see the incredible @noorzora and party perform in their full glory! Here you see us at their Haldi function, (which they basically did with ubtan).”

She added, “I am a full 6 months pregnant here, FYI. So big props to my beautiful stylists @anishagandhi3 @rochelledsa for managing to make me look so nice! Big Fukrey reunion here too. My favourite photo of you is the last one Kriti! Thank you for sharing these images too! Love you both.” Earlier this year, Richa and Ali welcomed their first child, a baby girl in July 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in the pipeline. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divya Dutta, Cyrus Broacha, Prateik Babbar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and others. Soon after, she will also be telling the story of actress Silk Smitha.

