Ali Fazal admits Mirzapur has given him ‘wings’; reveals this season has taken ‘different route’

Ali Fazal is poised to captivate audiences with the long-awaited third season of Mirzapur. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, 2024. Ahead of the release, the actor talked about how Mirzapur changed his career and also discussed his role, and shared insights into the upcoming series. Keep reading for more details!

Ali Fazal talks about his career after Mirzapur series

In a chat with Free Press Journal, When asked if he believed Guddu Bhaiya from the Mirzapur franchise was a career-defining role that put him in the global spotlight, he responded that he did not think so personally, but acknowledged its significance for the Indian industry.

He mentioned that Mirzapur had certainly provided him with opportunities and expanded his horizons. He noted that Mirzapur's impact differed from typical shows, affecting the trajectory of his Hollywood journey uniquely, as it was not a series commonly discussed in the West.

Ali Fazal spills the beans on Mirzapur season 3

When asked about the surprises in the third season, the response was that the show has taken a different route, emphasizing tight storytelling with more drama. Additionally, hand combat has been introduced. The season involves the loss of some important characters and the introduction of new ones. The preparation for the role was described as a different and enjoyable experience.

About Mirzapur 3

Apart from Ali Fazal, the series also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Mirzapur focuses on Kaleen Bhaiyya (portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi), a prominent figure in the town, and his adversaries, Guddu and Bablu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey). The third season of Mirzapur is set to return with more drama, crime, and suspense.

Mirzapur Season 1 debuted in November 2018, followed by a two-year wait until the release of Season 2 in October 2020. Now, after a four-year interval, the eagerly anticipated third season is set to premiere on July 5, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

