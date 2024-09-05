New Mommy Richa Chadha gives fitness goals as she returns to gym 45 days after giving birth; PIC

Currently enjoying a new phase of motherhood, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is back at the gym. The Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela actress shared an adorable picture while hitting the gym, just 45 days after the delivery of her first child.

On Thursday (September 5), Richa Chaddha took to her social media handle and shared a selfie on her Instagram story with a caption, “Back at the gym, After 45 days of giving birth.”

In the shared selfie, Richa can be seen posing in a mirror while flaunting her casual look. The actress wore a black-colored printed T-shirt on checked leggings and complemented her gym look with sports shoes.

Richa Chaddha is a fitness freak, and she believes in working out every day. However, she had taken a sabbatical from the gym because of her pregnancy. But now, after welcoming her first baby, the actress hits back on track.

For the uninitiated, Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal welcomed a baby girl on July 20. While announcing the same, the Bollywood couple shared a cute picture of her baby's feet and captioned it with, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings.”

On the work front, Richa Chaddha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series, Heeramandi. The actress nailed the part of Lajjo, a courtesan who fell in love with a Nawab and ended up being a drunker after facing rejection. Richa won immense love for her performance. Further, she is producing a couple of projects with her husband-actor Ali Fazal.

On the other hand, Ali Fazal was last seen in Mirzapur Season 3. The actor has signed multiple movies recently and is rumored to be a part of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam. He is also doing a couple of international projects with well-known Hollywood personalities.

