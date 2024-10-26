Richa Chadha requests paps to not click their newborn as Ali Fazal helps nanny quickly get inside car at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali bash: WATCH

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are back to attending Bollywood parties, but this time, they are also accompanied by their newborn child. A while ago, the actor couple was spotted exiting from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali bash. But before they posed for the paparazzi, the couple requested them not to click pictures of their little girl.

In the video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, Richa Chadha can be seen talking to shutterbugs in signs. She told the media person that she would be coming to pose for them but in return, she requested them not to click images of the baby girl. Seconds later, Ali Fazal arrives with the nanny who was holding their baby. The Heeramandi actress quickly covered the baby with a red cloth and escorted their help to their car along with their child.

As promised, the couple then came closer and posed for the shutterbugs together.

After welcoming their baby girl on July 16, 2024, the couple announced the happy news on social media. With an image of the child’s little feet, they penned, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings.”

Soon after, several celebs including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora, Gul Panag, Soha Ali Khan, Angad Bedi, Swara Bhasker, Aditi Rao Hydari, and many others congratulated the new parents. Days later, Richa and Ali’s pals from the industry, Tanve Azmi, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and Dia Mirza paid a visit to their child.

Sharing the images of their happy union at the couple's home, the Fukrey actress penned, “An evening drenched in rain and love, with piping hot khaalas/maasik and sabudana wadas . I think the tea was too cold for @tanveazmi apologies! How lucky is this little girl to be blessed and touched by the most loving and the very best! How happy is Guddu Pandit! How pampered is the mom! Thank the heavens for bonds like these @urmilamatondkarofficial @azmishabana18 @diamirzaofficial ! A big thanks to Dia, for sorting me out… I mean A to Z pregnancy wise! forever indebted and grateful ! Love you all !!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa is filming for Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai while Ali has Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947, and Thug Life in the pipeline.

