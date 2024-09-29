New mom Richa Chadha gets ‘senti’ as she drops unseen PICS from pre-wedding function with Ali Fazal; 'Getting misty eyed looking at...'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dated for a while before they got married in October 2022. The couple’s wedding was not like any other star-studded event. They opted for a plastic-free approach to their events and stayed true to their nature and personalities while planning it all. As the couple is inching towards their second wedding anniversary, the new mom got ‘senti’ as she dropped some unseen images from their Sangeet ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram account, Richa Chadha posted seventeen images from her Sangeet ceremony, which happened on September 29, 2022. Her photo dump opens with a beautiful image of her posing with Ali Fazal. As she dropped a peek at the décor, she also gave a glimpse of her minimalistic mehendi and her tattoo with Ali’s name written in Urdu. It was followed by a glimpse of the bride grooving to the song ‘I Got You’, which she dedicated to her husband.

Expressing her emotions in the captions, the actress penned, “2 years today. getting misty eyed looking at these pictures of us, me wearing @rahulmishra_7 … the last image is the present @divyabmishra just sent to our baby. Life. @alifazal9 song is for you. PS: Our functions were plastic free. Please see the quintessential Delhi water dispenser, which was very common before plastic companies convinced you that they sell water. #WorldDoesntNeedPlastic #Sangeet #RiAli #Cantbelieve #Senti”

The photo album that the Fukrey actress shared also showcased her getting ready for the musical night and having a blast with her friends and family. The event and post are even more special for her because she wore designer Rahul Mishra’s outfit for the event, and two years later, the co-founder of the label sent a present for her daughter.

Soon after she posted the overwhelming post, several B-town celebs showered love on it. Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi, film producer Guneet Monga, actors Dino Morea and Zaheer Iqbal rooted for her. At the same time, Chadha’s Heeramandi co-star and close B-town friend Manisha Koirala wished them ‘Happy Anniversary’. Days ago, the actress dropped a glimpse of her post-workout and announced that she is losing some weight for her next project.

