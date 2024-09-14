Ali Fazal’s 1st hometown visit after Mirzapur’s release and daughter’s arrival was all about a huge crowd screaming Guddu Bhaiya

Ali Fazal is currently living the good life, personally and professionally. He stepped into fatherhood this year and the third season of Mirzapur was also dropped. Amid the love that he has been receiving for both these reasons, the actor visited his city Lucknow. There, he was welcomed with loud cheer by a crowd of excited fans who admirably called him by his character Guddu Bhaiya.

In the video he shared on his Instagram, the actor can be seen standing on a podium, addressing the scores of people giving him a warm welcome in his hometown. The actor lovingly interacted with all of them amidst the cheer of ‘Guddu Bhaiya’ from his die-hard fans.

Taking to the caption, he expressed his delight in being showered with so much love. Ali Fazal penned, “When love is the music to the ears!! My first visit back home after Mirzapur release, and post our baby’s birth. The love is strong. And my promise even stronger to keep dazzling you all with hopefully better and better stories.”

Before the third season of the action crime thriller television series was unveiled on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, the cast sat down for a fun chat with Pinkvilla. During the interaction, they recalled the best reactions they got after people saw the trailer of the show.

Ali stated that right after the trailer drop, his fans said that they were recapping Season 1 and Season 2. This, according to him, is the best reaction. As for Rasika Dugal, people enquiring when Season 4 would come is the best one as it reflects how consumed the audience is with the show.

Vijay Varma, who plays dual characters in the show stated that social media memes are the best thing that has happened. Shweta Tripathi aka Golu was also there along with others during the chat. She recalled how her mother-in-law got emotional and gave her a hug for playing the powerful character in Season 2.

She said that the day after the release of the Season, when she came back home, her mother-in-law opened the door, and she hugged her and said, ‘This is for Golu’ with tears in her eyes.

