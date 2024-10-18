Richa Chadha’s birthday post for hubby Ali Fazal is too sweet to be missed: ‘I know how lucky I am...'

On October 15, actor Ali Fazal turned a year older. While the world celebrated his big day by flooding him with lovely wishes on social media, his wife, actress Richa Chadha spent the day making him feel extra special. An hour ago, the actress dropped a last birthday post for the actor and expressed how lovers and couples don’t have to take to the internet to celebrate their partner's special day.

The Heermandi actress dropped a video on her Instagram that opened with a blurry glimpse of Ali Fazal, It was followed by an old video which was probably taken from Ali’s birthday bash when he was a youngster. The clip is sure to take every 90s kid, down memory lane when birthdays meant eating junk food, and cakes and getting return gifts. In the caption, Richa Chadha wrote, “I know how lucky I am @alifazal9, we’ve done this a million times eh? Thank you childhood friends Vatsal, Chintu for the love, thank you Kakkar uncle for the nostalgia drenched love.”

The actress added, “Had the most magical time making our baby you all (some of you all at least). #richachadha #alifazal #riali #And those asking, yeah, it’s a day to be celebrated… and cherished… and when we love someone and are married to them, we needn’t reply on the internet.”

Take a look:

After dating for a considerable amount of time, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in an intimate ceremony on October 4, 2022, as per traditions. Earlier this year, on July 16, 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The star couple took some time to announce the arrival of their little one with an adorable post on Instagram with a picture of the little one’s tiny feet. In the caption, they penned, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very, very busy. So, thank you all for your love and blessings.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa is filming for Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, while Ali is busy with Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947, and other projects.

