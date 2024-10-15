Happy Birthday Ali Fazal: When Mirzapur actor joked about inviting exes to his wedding with Richa Chadha for THIS funny reason

Bollywood heartthrob Ali Fazal is ringing in his birthday today, relishing an exciting new chapter in his personal and professional journey. With his blissful marriage to actress Richa Chadha and the recent arrival of their daughter, joy surrounds him. On this momentous occasion, let’s take a stroll down memory lane to the moment when Ali cheekily remarked about inviting all his exes to his wedding with Richa Chadha! He jokingly said, “They should see what they're missing out on.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Ali Fazal expressed his playful desire to invite his exes to his wedding, not only to show them what they missed out on but also to signal his complete move forward. When asked about sending out invitations to his former flames, he confidently stated he would “definitely” send them wedding cards. He said, "Yes, definitely. They should see what they're missing out on. But I think it's also a validation that 'I'm officially moving on. There's no chance!"

Recently, the Fukrey star was seen at the airport alongside his wife, Richa Chadha, as they embarked on their first family trip following the arrival of their baby. In a video shared by the paparazzi, he was spotted requesting the photographers not to click pictures of their little one. Richa was seen holding their daughter snugly wrapped in a warm blanket, while Ali took charge of carrying all the necessary documents and packed bags for their getaway.

While posing for the paparazzi, Ali Fazal graciously engaged with the photographers and made a humble request. He asked them to be mindful, stating, "Thoda sa dekh lena aap log please. Sorry han bache ki mat lena (Please manage and sorry but don’t click the baby’s photo)."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married on October 4, 2022, and joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024. The couple announced the arrival of their little one with an adorable post on Instagram, featuring a photo of their baby girl’s tiny feet. Their heartfelt caption read, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very, very busy. So thank you all for your love and blessings.”

On the professional front, Ali Fazal, who was last seen in Mirzapur 3, has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. He stars in the period fantasy thriller Rakht Brahmand alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, directed by Raj & DK and helmed by Rahi Anil Barve, known for Tumbbad. Apart from this, Ali features in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, which boasts an impressive cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. This highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on November 29, 2024.

