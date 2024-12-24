Rishi Kapoor adorably gazes at daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as Neetu Kapoor does her hair in this perfect THROWBACK pic; check out

The late Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor were undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most loving couples and doting parents. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, their daughter and Ranbir Kapoor's sister, recently shared a heartwarming throwback photo capturing a beautiful moment of family love. In the picture, the late actor lovingly gazes at her while her mom Neetu gently does her hair, showcasing a precious, unmissable family bond.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram stories today (December 24) to share an adorable throwback pic that’s pure family goals. In the heartwarming photo, little Riddhima looks down, seated in front of her mother Neetu Kapoor, who is styling her hair, while her father, the late Rishi Kapoor, lovingly gazes at her.

The picture radiates warmth and nostalgia, and Riddhima captioned it with a heart emoji, writing “Sweet memories.” It's an unmissable moment of family love!

Check out the beautiful throwback pic right below!

Earlier, the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives 3 star opened up about the insensitive criticism her family faced after her father's passing. She shared how people judged them for appearing happy in photos or public events, not understanding the immense grief they were going through.

In an interview with Galatta India, Riddhima explained that, despite their outward appearances, they were struggling internally, and it was hurtful when people made assumptions. She expressed admiration for her mother, Neetu Kapoor, who handled the situation with strength, despite the harsh comments they received.

She also touched on how the assumption of privilege often overlooks the personal insecurities others may be facing, urging people not to judge without knowing the full story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has largely stayed out of the limelight and built a career in jewelry design, made her debut in the world of showbiz with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. The show features her alongside Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani.

