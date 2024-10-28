Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opens up about trolling faced by her family after Rishi Kapoor’s demise, ‘People said oh they look so happy…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Rishi Kapoor's demise was a big shock to his family and left his wife, Neetu Kapoor, and kids Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor in grief. Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared that there were situations after her father's demise when people criticized them for looking happy. She explained that those people don't know what their family has been through and that it is insensitive towards them.

After the Mulk actor's death, the Kapoor family was initially silent over their feelings. In a recent interview with Galatta India, the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni discussed the insensitive trolling and judgment that came their way whenever they looked happy in photos or appearances after Kapoor's death.

Sahni shared that she was proud of her mother, Neetu Kapoor, who dealt with the situation bravely. However, many comments came her mother and family's way from people who didn't know about their grief.

She said, "People used to say to us, 'Oh, they look so happy, and they are going out, and they are doing this.' But you have to come home and see what happens."

Riddhima explained that they looked okay and happy on the surface but went through a difficult time in their personal lives. Since they didn't express their sadness, that didn't mean they didn't suffer, and people should have understood it.

Talking about accusations of being privileged, she said, "People say so and so are privileged, so and so have everything; not necessarily how do you know the insecurity the other person is facing?"

In a previous interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Sahni mentioned that they didn't show their emotions to each other in the family after her father Rishi Kapoor's passing. Yet the incident brought them closer to each other.

She recounted, "We used to go to separate rooms and cry, like take it all out and then come and then just be normal or act normal, but it has gotten us really close."

Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His daughter, Riddhima, has always been away from the limelight and made a career in jewelry design. But she recently debuted in showbiz with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, co-starring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani.

