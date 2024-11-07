Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’ Shalini Passi reflects on her parenting style; recalls warning son Robin about THIS

Shalini Passi, the Delhi-based art collector, philanthropist, and socialite took center stage after the release of the drama reality-series, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. While social media has been quite curious to know more about her lavish life, during a recent conversation she talked about her parenting techniques and recalled warning her son, Robin Passi about not doing bad things.

During a recent conversation with India Today, Shalini Passi was asked about one thing that she would want to impart to others as a parenting technique. In response to this, the Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star noted that everybody has different ideas about parenting, and she did what she thought was the best for her kid.

She further recalled telling her son, Robin Passi while he was growing up at a very young age, that if he would do good things, everyone would call him a "good boy." However, if he indulged in bad things, everyone would say, "Maa ne kuch nahi sikhaya (his mother didn't teach him anything)."

"I was like, you know, I hope you don't want people to say that I taught you bad things, because all the credit for all the good things you will get, but the credit, the flag for anything you do wrong in your life, I will get," said Shalini.

Advertisement

Passi went on to heap praise on her son calling him "emotional", "well-balanced" and "strong person" stating that she is so proud of him. The doting mother revealed that her son is very sensitive, and divulged that there were incidents of him helping several people during the pandemic. She also noted that Robin is a great friend who stands by all his friends.

Shalini Passi has been married to Sanjay Passi, the Chairman of Pasco Group and also holding the reins of his father’s Tata Motors dealership in Chandigarh since 1989. The couple has a son, Robin Passi.

The third season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives was released on Netflix last month on October 18, 2024. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmaticent, the drama reality series also starred Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Saha Chawla in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra to have Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady in his next directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Mishra? Here’s what we know