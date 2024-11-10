Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu and sister Riddhima set dance floor on fire with Jamal Kudu hookstep from Animal and we are confused who did it better

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol’s Animal not only broke box office records but also made waves on the internet with Deol's iconic entry song, Jamal Kudu. The viral track continues to be a fan favorite, with people dancing to the hookstep while balancing a glass on their heads. It seems that Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and mother, Neetu Kapoor, are still not over it. In a recent video shared by Sahni, she and her mom can be seen grooving together, recreating the perfect Jamal Kudu moment.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a video featuring her mom, Neetu Kapoor. In the video, Sahni is seen dancing to the Jamal Kudu song with a plate balanced on her head, while Ranbir Kapoor’s mom also joins in.

Riddhima is dressed in a shiny maroon top with a long black skirt, while Neetu looks graceful in a white ensemble. The post read, "Good vibes happen on the dance floor only with my mummy".

See the video here:

For those who may not know, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a part of the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3, which premiered on October 18, 2024.

She stars alongside new participants like Kalyani Saha Chawla, an entrepreneur and former VP of Dior India, and Shalini Passi, an art collector and philanthropist. Both women are well-known figures in Delhi's art and fashion circles.

Riddhima is a successful jewelry and fashion designer. Married to businessman Bharat Sahni in 2006, she is recognized for her contemporary fashion style and has walked the runway for various prominent Indian designers.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He is set to star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Parts One and Two, alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and others. The two-part epic saga is scheduled for release during Diwali in 2026 and 2027.

Additionally, Ranbir will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is currently in the production stages. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and Dhoom 4 lined up.