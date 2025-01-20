Saif Ali Khan Attack: Accused was a national-level wrestling champion in Bangladesh? New shocking details revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan suffered multiple stab wounds during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence. He is now under medical care at Lilavati Hospital. Authorities in Mumbai apprehended the accused, Mohammed Shehzad, early Sunday morning in Thane. In a surprising revelation, the new reports suggest that the main accused responsible for the attack was a national wrestling champion, adding an unexpected dimension to the famous case.

Authorities revealed that Mohammed Shehzad, the prime suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, has an intriguing background as a national-level wrestler from Bangladesh. Allegedly entering India illegally, he had been residing in Mumbai for several months, adopting the alias Vijay Das to evade detection.

After the incident, he reportedly moved between Bandra, Dadar, Worli, Andheri, and Thane, eventually hiding near a labor camp in Thane. He was apprehended there on January 19. During questioning, he admitted to his wrestling history in Bangladesh, which police suspect gave him the physical strength to overpower the actor and others present during the attack.

Investigators also uncovered that Shehzad had been involved in a separate robbery months earlier while employed in Worli, where he was accused of stealing a diamond ring before being dismissed. Following that, he worked briefly at a Thane restaurant until December 2024.

Meanwhile, the defense lawyer contested claims about his nationality, arguing he has lived in Mumbai for over seven years with his family, challenging the narrative that he came from Bangladesh recently.

Advertisement

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that the individual accused of stabbing Saif Ali Khan multiple times was apparently unaware that he had entered the Bollywood actor's residence.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. at actor’s Bandra West residence, where he suffered six stab wounds, including injuries to his neck and shoulder.

After being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, surgeons conducted a five-hour procedure to remove a 2.5-inch blade fragment from his spine. Saif is now in recovery, with police continuing to investigate the case.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: What will be Mumbai police’s first step in investigation after getting 5-day police custody of arrested accused? Find out