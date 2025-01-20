Saif Ali Khan Attack: What will be Mumbai police’s first step in investigation after getting 5-day police custody of arrested accused? Find out

Saif Ali Khan’s attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested on Sunday in Thane. Now, according to the latest reports, it is being stated that the Mumbai police are likely to recreate the scene at the Bandra home of the actor, who was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the Mumbai police’s official informed that they would take Shariful to Saif Ali Khan’s home, where the incident actually happened. He will be taken to the building in these five days to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation.

The police statement further mentioned that various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime. A case has been registered under IPC sections including 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). According to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

On Sunday, Mumbai Police arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad from Thane after days of massive manhunt and investigation. Following the arrest, an official press conference was conducted by DCP Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, who revealed that the arrested accused is a Bangladeshi national on prima facie.

They also revealed that the attacker used multiple identities, including Bijoy Das, Vijay Das, Mohammad Illyas, and BJ. He is said to have changed his name to Vijay Das after he illegally entered India. "He came to Mumbai 5–6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency," Gedam said.

Following the arrest, he was presented before Bandra Court, which sent him to 5-day police custody.

Meanwhile, Saif is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. While a team of doctors treating him confirmed earlier that the actor is recovering well, on Sunday, his sister, Soha Ali Khan, attended an event and, while speaking with the media, assured about the same. "We are very thankful, and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes," she said.

