Saif Ali Khan Attack: Accused in actor's stabbing case previously worked as THIS, reveals old employer: 'He was decent as…'

Everyone took a sigh of relief when the Mumbai Police were finally able to catch hold of the accused who stabbed Saif Ali Khan multiple times during an altercation at his Mumbai home. Soon after, they noted that according to seized documents, it was revealed that he is a Bangladeshi national. Now, the employment details of the accused have been released by the 30-year-old man’s old employer. He stated that the accused was decent as an employee at his restaurant. Read on!

The accused who confessed to intruding and attacking Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home was identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad. While primary documents revealed he is a Bangladeshi national, it was recently unearthed that the accused used to work as a housekeeper at The Blair All Day restaurant near the Hiranandani area of Thane.

The manager of the restaurant, Nelson Salda, told IANS that they discontinued his contract after December 15, 2024, and he worked with them in the housekeeping department for only 2 months, from September 2024 to December 2024. “He worked according to the standard procedure of the restaurant. He told us his name was Bijoy Das. He was decent as an employee,” the employer further shared. Salda also revealed that a third-party vendor got him the job at the restaurant.

Sharing more details about him, DCP, Crime Branch Mumbai, Dikshit Gedam said in a press conference that the primary evidence proves that the 30-year-old accused is a Bangladeshi. “He does not have valid Indian documents. Some seizures indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national,” Gedam stated adding that an FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested.

Apparently, Shahzad came to Mumbai 5 to 6 months ago and entered the house of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with the intention of robbery. After entering India illegally, he changed his name, came to Mumbai 15 days ago, and lived in various other areas. Reports suggested that the accused was held near the Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali which is around 35 kilometers away from Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence.

