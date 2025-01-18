Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor's discharge date revealed in VIRAL insurance document? Details inside

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case is taking a new turn every day. Recently, the insurance policy of the actor went viral online. The document stated all the details about the Bollywood star. It also mentioned the actor's expected discharge date from the Mumbai hospital, which is January 21, 2025. Read on!

On January 17, 2025, the insurance policy of Saif Ali Khan went viral on X (formerly Twitter). In the document, it was mentioned that the 54-year-old actor was diagnosed with 'injury of unspecified body region.' The Hum Tum actor was admitted at Bandra's Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre on January 16, 2025, the day when the incident took place at his Mumbai home.

The document further mentioned that Saif's expected date of discharge is January 21, 2025, nearly five days after his hospitalization. While the family requested Rs 3,598,700 amount, the company approved Rs 2,500,000, according to the viral document.

Saif Ali Khan's leaked insurance policy:

Soon after the document went viral, the insurance company, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, released a statement during a conversation with Mint. They stated, “A cashless pre-authorization request was sent to us upon his hospitalization, and we have given an approval of an initial amount to start the treatment.”

The company also expressed concern and wished the acclaimed actor a speedy and safe recovery.

Sharing more details, the company stated that once they receive the final bills after the complete treatment, it will be settled as per policy terms and conditions. “We stand with Mr. Khan and his family in this distressing time,” they concluded.

Earlier, on January 16, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and spoke about the incident. She stated in her note, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage.”

The Crew actress further added, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and gives us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post:

