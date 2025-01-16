Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence after the unfortunate incident; ‘It has been...'

Saif Ali Khan was attacked multiple times at his Mumbai residence after an intruder broke into his house. Soon after, his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan rushed his abba to the Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw due to the unavailability of any car at home. Since then, the Kapoor-Khan family has been visiting the ailing actor. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a note requesting space as the family navigates through the challenging day. Check out her post!

Minutes ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and dropped an official statement addressing the attack on Saif Ali Khan on January 16, 2025. In her post, the Crew actress requested the media to refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage. She also requested people to respect their boundaries and give the family space to heal.

Her post read, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage.”

Bebo further added, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and gives us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Soon after she posted the note, her cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor came in support of her. The Singham Again actor shared her post on her IG Stories and expressed, “It’s only fair that this is read, heard & respectfully understood by all of us.”

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s post:

A while ago, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, and Soha Ali Khan reached the Lilavati Hospital to meet ailing Saif.

