Saif Ali Khan Attack: Are reports of actor’s friend taking him to hospital after brutal stabbing true? Latter REVEALS

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

The revelations in the Saif Ali Khan attack incident have been taking new turns every day. While earlier doctors at the Lilavati Hospital confirmed that the actor’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, accompanied his injured father to the hospital, the latest reports were floating on the internet suggesting that it was the actor’s friend, Afsar Zaidi, who brought him to medical attention at 4:11 a.m. However, now the actor’s friend has revealed that he reached the hospital after being called.

According to a report by India Today, Saif Ali Khan’s friend, Afsar Zaidi, has rubbished the reports suggesting that he took the actor to the hospital on the night of the stabbing incident. He revealed that he reached the medical facility after the Pataudi family called him.

The report further suggested that Zaidi received a call at around 3:30 am from the family members of Saif to reach the hospital as the actor was being admitted. Saif was stabbed six times by an intruder during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence. Following this, Zaidi reached the hospital at around 4 am and completed the admission formalities for Saif’s treatment by filling up the mandatory form at the request of the Pataudi family.

Notably, Saif’s admission form, which has now gone viral on the internet, shows the details of the injuries that the actor suffered. The form mentioned Afsar Zaidi’s name in the 'brought to the hospital by' field and relation as ‘friend.’ Needless to say, this must be because Saif's son Taimur, being a child, was not capable of filling out the form by himself.

The form further mentioned the injuries ranging from 0.5 cm to 15 cm in size. It also stated that the Race actor was stabbed in five places, i.e., his back, wrist, neck, shoulder, and elbow.

Notably, earlier during a press conference, Dr Niraj Uttamani, the COO of the hospital, said, "He (Saif) was soaked in blood when he arrived in the hospital. But he walked in like a lion with his small kid, Taimur. He is a real hero... He is very fortunate," further adding that if the knife were 2 mm deeper, he would have sustained a serious injury.

