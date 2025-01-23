Pooja Bhatt lauds Saif Ali Khan’s ‘grit’ to walk out of hospital on his own after attack incident; gives BEFITTING RESPONSE to internet users passing judgments

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, days after he was attacked at his Bandra residence. In a number of videos shared by the paparazzi, the actor showcased a heroic spirit by ditching his wheelchair and walking by himself. Most recently, Pooja Bhatt gave a savage reply to trolls passing judgment on the actor for walking on his own and also lauded his 'grit.'

While speaking with ETimes, Pooja Bhatt addressed social media trolling that Saif Ali Khan has been subjected to after his hospital discharge. Addressing the speculation on the internet, the actress emphasized the strength that it takes for one to seek help in a vulnerable state and praised his determination to recover.

She noted that the graphic details of the stabbing that surfaced in the media created an image in the people’s minds about Saif’s physical state. According to her, that image perhaps didn’t align with the visuals of seeing the actor walking out of the hospital by himself. She further addressed the notorious trolls with her savage response.

She said, "But don't these very people forget that they lauded him for walking himself into the hospital as well? A man who checks himself into hospital in a wounded, traumatized condition surely has the grit to walk out of the hospital on his own. We should be applauding this instead of resorting to being conspiracy theorists."

Following his discharge, dressed in a white shirt, denim pants, and black eyeshades, the actor ditched his wheelchair or any other help. He presented a fighter spirit and walked by himself with a cast in his hand and bandages on his neck that were clearly visible in the pap videos.

The 54-year-old was accompanied by a heavy security force during his return and was received with a warm welcome by his fans and paps stationed outside his home. The actor acknowledged them with a smile, flashed a thumbs-up, and waved at them.

On Wednesday, Saif and his mother, Sharmila Tagore, also met Bhajan Singh Rana, the autodriver who rushed him to the hospital after the unfortunate incident. While speaking with IANS, Rana revealed that the actor and his family members thanked and appreciated him for his help.

