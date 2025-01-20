Saif Ali Khan Attack: What led to accused’s arrest from Thane? 9 points that explain in detail the massive chase of Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, the main accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack incident, from Thane on Sunday. The arrest came nearly 70 hours after the attack on the actor at his Bandra residence. While Mumbai police have made several revelations about the arrested accused, we’ve listed down 9 pointers to explain to you in detail about the massive manhunt and investigation that led to Shahzad’s arrest. Read on.

1. According to Indian Express’ sources and report, Mumbai Police closed in on the suspect after tracking CCTV footage at the Bandra railway station. He was traced to a shop outside the Dadar station from where he purchased a mobile cover, made payment in cash and moved to Kabutarkhana and then to Worli.

2. The police then started scanning footage in the Worli area, where the suspect was found to be roaming around for some time at a stall near Century Mill. He was seen chatting with a person running the stall twice in the accessed footage.

3. The deployed Crime Branch teams identified the man running the stall as Naveen Ekka, staying near Koliwada. 7 police teams searched the Worli-Koliwada area on Saturday on the suspicion that Ekka was the accused’s friend. The police investigation found his address in a house of the Jaihind Mitra Mandal in Janata Colony where he was staying along with four or five other workers.

Advertisement

4. The house was locked when the police reached there and the landlord Rajnarajayan Prajapati was contacted. His son, Vinod, confirmed that Ekka was their tenant but couldn’t identify the suspect from the photo. He also gave Ekka’s mobile number to police.

5. Ekka was tracked down, who revealed that the suspect had made a payment through UPI for parantha and a water bottle. Vinod shared with Indian Express that police got the suspect’s mobile number because of the digital payment.

6. The mobile number was a key turning point as it led the police to the labor camp at Kasarvadavali in Thane and a contractor named Amit Pandey who had hired the accused a few months back. Nearly 20 teams arrived at the location and began searching for the suspect. However, he had fled the spot and turned off his mobile phone around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

7. The manhunt expanded to include the mangroves near the camp, where the accused had been hiding and was sighted by a police flashlight.

Advertisement

8. The police had almost left the spot when they decided to check once more. “As they looked again, the light from one of the torches indicated someone sleeping on the ground. As an officer moved closer, the person got up and started running. He was soon caught and overpowered,” the sources of the publication were quoted as saying.

9. The accused admitted that he got scared after his images were flashed on the Television and YouTube. He fled to Thane, as he had worked in a bar earlier and knew the area.

Following the arrest, DCP Zone 9 Dxit Gedam conducted a press conference and revealed that the arrested accused is identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad. He further revealed that the accused is a Bangladeshi national who changed his name to Vijas Das after illegally entering India. It has also been clarified that his main intention of entering Saif's house was robbery.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: What will be Mumbai police’s first step in investigation after getting 5-day police custody of arrested accused? Find out