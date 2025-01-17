Saif Ali Khan Attack: From key suspect to important leads, 12 things you should know about the investigation until now

Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked at his home by an intruder. He suffered multiple injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. From the key suspect to important leads, here are 12 things you should know about the police investigation in the case until now.

1. After the attack on Saif Ali Khan on January 16, 2025, the police registered an FIR and started their efforts to catch the intruder. As per the Hindustan Times, a police officer said, “We are investigating the matter. The Mumbai crime branch is conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.” A forensic team was spotted at Saif’s house.

2. As reported by NDTV, CCTV footage revealed no signs of forced entry into the house within two hours before the attack. The police probed all angles, including any suspected inside help.

3. Mumbai Police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, shared a statement with the media about the motive. He said, “The accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We are working to arrest the accused. 10 detection teams are working on the case. An offense has been registered in Bandra Police Station.”

4. The investigative authorities tracked down the picture of the intruder. In the photo shared by PTI, the accused’s face was clearly visible and showed him on the staircase at 2:33 a.m. on January 16, 2025.

5. As per Lokmat Times, the Mumbai Police rejected any rumors linking the attack on Saif to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

6. According to an FIR accessed by the Times of India, Eliyama Philip, a nurse employed at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence, stated that the attacker demanded Rs 1 crore from her. However, according to the Hindustan Times, joint commissioner Satya Narayan Chaudhary denied the claim that the intruder demanded Rs 1 crore.

7. ANI revealed that the Mumbai Police secured the blade fragment removed from Saif's back.

8. According to News18, the police investigated two laborers who had been working on the terrace of Saif’s building. The authorities believed that the attacker had knowledge of the building’s structure, and it allowed him to go through shafts and staircases unnoticed.

9. As per an IANS report, the suspect was spotted near Bandra Railway Station. The police conducted searches in Palghar district's Vasai Nalasopara and surrounding areas.

10. The Mumbai Police formed 35 teams, including 15 from the Crime Branch and 20 from the local police, to catch the accused.

11. Sources suggested that Mumbai Police seized an old sword from Saif’s home. It is suspected to be ancestral and possibly belonging to his family.

12. Mumbai Police detained a suspect in the case on January 17 and brought him to Bandra Police Station for questioning.

