Kareena Kapoor’s ‘girls night’ PIC with Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and sis Karisma Kapoor goes VIRAL amidst Saif Ali Khan’s attack news

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently on a night out with Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, and an inside picture has now gone viral on social media.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Jan 16, 2025  |  11:01 AM IST |  8.4K
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home and was later admitted to the hospital for surgery. Amid this news, a picture of his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘girls night’ with Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor has gone viral on the internet. 

On January 15, 2025, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared an inside picture from her night in with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. The picture offered a peek into a living room.

Have a look at the story!

Pic Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Instagram
