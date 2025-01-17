Saif Ali Khan Attack: Did accused involved in stabbing actor also receed Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat? Here’s what we know

The shocking details in the Saif Ali Khan case have raised concerns. While Mumbai Police have detained one person for questioning, reports were suggesting that the individual who attacked Khan may have previously receed the house of Shah Rukh Khan. However, the Police have denied any connection.

A report published in India Today claims that Mumbai Police were doubtful that the intruder who stabbed Saif Ali Khan also conducted a recce of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat earlier this week. A police team also visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence to investigate the matter after the unfortunate attack on Saif.

According to police sources, a suspicious movement was seen near Shah Rukh Khan's residence on January 14. A person tried to observe the premises by placing a 6-8-foot-long iron ladder at the rear side of the retreat house close to Mannat. This made the police suspect that the person who conducted the recce could be the same individual involved in the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

The CCTV footage recovered from Mannat indicated that the person's height and build bears a close resemblance to the suspect seen in the footage obtained from Saif's flat.

The source also shared with the publication that the person is unlikely to have acted alone. It has been claimed that the iron ladder placed at SRK’s residence is considered to be too heavy for a single person to handle, suggesting the involvement of at least two to three people in the incident.

While Shah Rukh has not filed any complaint regarding the incident, the police are taking the matter seriously. They are probing whether the ladder used for the recce was reported stolen.

Meanwhile, another report published in Mid-day has revealed that the Mumbai Police have officially denied claims suggesting any connection between the two incidents.

As part of an extensive investigation, Mumbai Police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, revealed that burglary was the motive behind the attack. He also revealed that the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Khan’s house. The accused was last seen near Bandra railway station as captured in the CCTV footage.

