Saif Ali Khan Attack: Was any terrorist organization involved? Here's what Mumbai Police's crime branch has to say

In a startling incident, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Mumbai home early Thursday morning. After being rushed to Lilavati Hospital and undergoing surgery, he is now out of danger. A recent report confirms that initial police investigations have ruled out any involvement of a terror organization in the attack.

According to a report by News 18, initial investigations reveal that the attack on Saif Ali Khan was not linked to any terrorist group. The Crime Branch has uncovered crucial evidence, and the truth is expected to emerge soon.

Earlier, as per a report in NDTV, the attacker may be connected to one of Saif Ali Khan's household staff members, who could have helped the intruder enter the home. In response, Mumbai Police, along with seven teams from the crime branch, are investigating the case. To aid in the search, sniffer dogs have been deployed, and additional security has been put in place around the building.

The incident unfolded when the intruder entered the room of Saif and Kareena’s son, Jeh. Alarmed, the housekeeper, Mrs. Ariyama Phillips (Lima), alerted others. Saif, trying to protect his family and staff, confronted the attacker but was struck multiple times with a sharp weapon. The housekeeper was also injured. Authorities were notified at 3 am, and Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by 3:30 am.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor provided an update, reassuring everyone that her family is safe. She explained that a burglary attempt took place at their home, during which Saif sustained an injury to his arm. Thankfully, the rest of the family is unharmed. She asked the media and fans to refrain from speculation, as the police are actively looking into the incident.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor visit actor at Lilavati hospital after surgery; WATCH