Saif Ali Khan Attack: Here's when and where intruder was caught on camera since the night of incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

The knife attack on Saif Ali Khan sent shockwaves across India, raising questions about the safety and security of celebrities, let alone the commoners. The alleged attacker was caught in the building’s CCTV camera as he went up and down the stairs on the night of the incident, on January 16.

At 1:37 am - Intruder enters

The intruder was caught entering the Love Aaj Kal actor’s building through the apartment’s stairs while his face was covered with a red scarf. He was dressed in a jeans and T-shirt and carried a backpack.

In a statement to the Mumbai police, Kareena Kapoor Khan claimed that the intruder was highly aggressive as she recalled him stabbing Saif multiple times at their Bandra residence. The actress claimed that the attacker tried to attack Jeh, her younger son, but when he couldn’t reach him, he turned to attack Saif.

At 2:33 am - The intruder leaves the building

She alleged that despite valuable items being at his disposal, the attacker did not steal and left after stabbing the actor multiple times. In another CCTV footage timed at 2:33 am, the intruder was seen climbing down the stairs of the building after the above-mentioned events occurred.

At 7:05 am - The intruder spotted at Dadar station

On January 16, the images of the attacker at Mumbai's Dadar railway station surfaced online. Reportedly, the suspect was buying a headphone from a shop in Dadar at 9:04 am. In the images and CCTV footage that surfaced online, the intruder wore a blue shirt, indicating that he changed his clothes to avoid police detection.

As per sources, the convict likely took the local train running from Dadar towards Palghar. The Mumbai Police teams are currently tracking the culprit by scanning CCTC footage on railway stations across the city. Moreover, the track record of nearly 2000 mobile towers is being traced by the authorities.

According to sources, Saif sustained six stab wounds, including one to the thoracic spine. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery to repair leaking spinal fluid and is now out of danger.

