Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV clip shows intruder entering actor’s building with covered face; find more

A newly surfaced CCTV recording captures the moment an intruder, who attacked Saif Ali Khan, was seen sneaking into the actor's Mumbai apartment. The individual had their face concealed with a cloth and was spotted on camera at 1:37 am on Thursday, dressed in a T-shirt and jeans while carrying a backpack.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 2 am when the intruder entered the bedroom of Saif Ali Khan's younger son, Jeh Ali Khan. A house help alerted others, prompting Saif to step in, during which he sustained six stab wounds, including one to his thoracic spine.

In another clip, he is seen coming down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building where Saif, his wife Kareena and their two children live. The actor lives on the 12th floor.

After Saif was swiftly transported to Lilavati Hospital, he underwent surgery to remove the knife and address the leakage of spinal fluid. Doctors have confirmed that he is now out of danger. In addition to Saif, two domestic helpers also sustained injuries after being attacked with a hexa blade by the intruder.

However, despite more than 36 hours passing since the shocking event in one of Mumbai's posh areas, the police have not yet apprehended the suspect, leaving the film industry stunned.

Advertisement

According to police sources, there is suspicion that the attacker may have also carried out a reconnaissance of Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, on January 14. A separate investigation has been initiated regarding this matter.

In the wake of the distressing event where her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was attacked by an intruder at their Bandra home, Kareena Kapoor recently issued a statement urging the media to respect her family's privacy.

She expressed that the situation had been extremely challenging for the family and that they were still coming to terms with the events. Kareena urged the media and paparazzi to avoid unnecessary speculation and constant coverage during this difficult time.

While acknowledging the public's concern and support, she emphasized that the intense scrutiny was overwhelming and posed safety concerns. The Crew actress requested that their boundaries be respected, allowing her family the privacy they need to heal and recover.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE updates: Shahid Kapoor expresses concern and shock over stabbing incident, Kareena Kapoor spotted with heavy security