Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor still unconscious after being stabbed multiple times by intruder; REPORT

It has been a tough day for the family of Saif Ali Khan after the actor was stabbed multiple times by an intruder inside their Mumbai residence. After the attack, Saif was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital by his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, soon after which the doctors started treating him and performing the needed surgeries. Even though it’s been hours, the actor is reportedly still unconscious.

According to a report by India Today, Saif Ali Khan is still unconscious after the surgery. Having said that, doctors at the reputed Mumbai hospital are closely monitoring his condition and progress. While he is under observation, only his close friends and family members have been allowed to meet him.

As per Hindustan Times, the Chief Operating Officer, Dr Niraj Uttamani, stated that Saif sustained six injuries- two minor, two intermediate, and two deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back, which is close to the spine. “Saif sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine due to a knife. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid,” said the doctors.

Additionally, there were two deep wounds in his left hand and right side of the neck, which were repaired by the plastic surgery team. The Tanhaji actor is stable and out of danger now.

Advertisement

A while ago, on January 16, 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan issued an official statement and requested people to respect their boundaries and space. She penned in the note, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage.”

Soon after, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor came in support of her.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE updates: Actor still unconscious post-surgery; Police clarifies on attacker demanding Rs 1 crore