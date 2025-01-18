Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor Khan visits husband at hospital amid security provided by Mumbai police; WATCH

It has been a tough last few days for Saif Ali Khan and his family. The actor was attacked at his Mumbai home on January 16, 2025, and has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted arriving at the hospital to meet her husband. She was seen leaving her home amid security provided by the Mumbai Police.

Today, January 18, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted leaving her home for the Lilavati Hospital, where her husband, Saif Ali Khan, is still recovering. She got into her car and was accompanied by police officers amid the safety concerns.

Later, the paparazzi captured her as she arrived at the hospital and entered the building. The actress was dressed in a gray t-shirt and blue jeans. Wearing black glasses, she carried a water bottle in her hand.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu also reached the hospital. The couple was seen getting out of the car and entering the premises. After meeting Saif, Soha was spotted exiting the hospital. Her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, was also with her.

On the day of the attack, Kareena Kapoor Khan put out an official statement on her Instagram after it was revealed that Saif Ali Khan was out of danger. In the statement, she wrote, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded.”

Kareena also requested privacy for her family, saying, “As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety.”

Reacting to her post, many Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar, and more, sent their wishes and prayers to the family.

