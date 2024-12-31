Priyanka Chopra shares best solution to ward off people’s bad energy and it will leave you in splits

Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying the holiday season with her friends and family. She constantly shares funny reels and posts on her social media that are sometimes too relatable. The actress recently dropped a solution to ward off people’s bad energy, and it promises to leave you in splits.

Today, December 31, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and reshared a hilarious video. In the clip, a woman was seen removing the bad vibes by spraying a can around her. The caption read, “Me to the people who give off bad energy/vibes.” The video was originally posted on another page.

It looks like Priyanka is set to go into the new year with only positive vibes. Have a look at her story!

Priyanka Chopra has had an exciting 2024. She wrapped up filming for the movies Heads of State and The Bluff. The actress also finished the shooting of the spy series Citadel Season 2. She is currently spending quality time with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Earlier, PC offered a peek into her grand Christmas celebrations in the US. Her family and friends embraced the festive spirit in red and white pajamas as well as Santa caps. They played lots of games, went on swings, exchanged gifts, and dined together.

In the caption, Priyanka extended warm wishes to everyone. She said, “It was so wonderful being home this Christmas. May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones. Merry Christmas to all who celebrated this beautiful holiday.” Check out her post!

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to returning to Indian cinema. In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that she has come on board for SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure film with Mahesh Babu.

A source close to the development stated, “Priyanka Chopra is excited to collaborate with a maverick like SS Rajamouli and partner with Mahesh Babu to create an adventure like never before. It’s uncharted territory for her as well, and the character has scope for a lot of action along with the leading man, Mahesh Babu.”

The shooting kicks off in April 2025, and the film is expected to be released in 2027.

