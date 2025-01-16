Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at Lilavati Hospital post husband’s surgery
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after her husband Saif Ali Khan got out of surgery for his injuries due to the attack.
An unfortunate incident took place at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house in Mumbai recently. The former was attacked by an intruder and had to undergo treatment for the injuries he suffered during the scuffle. Kareena was seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital after news surfaced that Saif was out of surgery.
