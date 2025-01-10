Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's romance saga? Find out another actress' name in contender list after Triptii Dimri’s exit from Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri were set to star in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. However, recently reports surfaced that she has exited the project, and Kartik will be working with the director on a fresh romantic film. It has now been learned that actresses Imanvi and Sara Ali Khan are in contention to feature as the female lead opposite Kartik.

Imanvi is a social media sensation who is making her acting debut in a movie with Prabhas, co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. According to a recent report in Midday, Imanvi has agreed to not commit to any other movie until the release of her debut film. Bhushan Kumar is reportedly in talks with the primary producers of the Prabhas film so that the actress can be cast in Anurag Basu’s romance saga with Kartik Aaryan.

The portal’s source also revealed that if things don’t work out with Imanvi, the makers of the romantic film will approach Sara Ali Khan. The source stated, “Another big contender for the role is Sara Ali Khan, who Anurag has just worked with in Metro In Dino. If the conversation with Imanvi falls through, the makers will approach Sara.” It was added that the final call on the casting will be taken by the end of January 2025.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have previously worked together in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal (2020). Thus, this new movie could be a potential reunion of the duo. It would also be Sara’s second collaboration with director Anurag Basu after the anthology film Metro In Dino.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also has the romantic comedy called Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in his lineup. Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans. It is scheduled for a 2026 release.

