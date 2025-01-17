Saif Ali Khan Attack: 5 questions answered about the alleged accused

A shocking incident took place on January 16, 2025, when Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home in Mumbai. While the actor was admitted to the hospital, the police began the investigation into the case. The accused’s picture was caught on CCTV, and now a suspect has been detained. Here are answers to 5 questions about the alleged accused.

1. What did the accused do in Saif Ali Khan's house?

The accused stabbed Saif Ali Khan, and the actor suffered multiple injuries, with one closer to his spine.

The initial statement by the police on January 16 read, “An unknown person entered actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and argued with his maid late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter.”

According to an FIR accessed by the Times of India, Eliyama Philip, a 56-year-old nurse employed at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s home, informed the police that she saw a man entering the couple’s younger son Jeh’s room. She also revealed that upon seeing her, the intruder asked her to keep quiet and demanded Rs 1 crore from her. Saif was injured while trying to protect his family.

However, as per the Hindustan Times, joint commissioner Satya Narayan Chaudhary denied the claim that the intruder demanded Rs 1 crore. He called it a theft case.

2. How did the accused enter Saif Ali Khan's house?

Mumbai Police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, revealed that the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif's house.

In a statement to the media, he said, “Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We are working to arrest the accused. 10 detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station.”

3. What does the accused look like?

The investigative authorities tracked down the picture of the accused after the attack. In the photo shared by PTI, the accused’s face was clearly visible and showed him on the staircase at 2:33 a.m. on January 16, 2025.

4. What is the latest update on the accused?

The Mumbai Police detained a suspect on January 17. He has been brought to the Bandra police station for questioning. As per PTI, the man was detained after police questioned several people who resembled the attacker.

An official said, “The man brought into the Bandra police station was carrying a backpack similar to the one seen in the CCTV footage from the actor’s building.”

5. Does the accused have a criminal history?

According to Reuters, the police are yet to verify whether the accused has any criminal background.

