Saif Ali Khan Attack: Know who the actor wanted to meet and thank personally after returning home from hospital for their bravery

Days after the stabbing incident at his Bandra residence, actor Saif Ali Khan returned home from the hospital. He and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, plan to reward their domestic help, Eliyamma Philip, for her courageous actions during the intruder attack on January 16. As per the India Today report, Saif expressed a desire to meet Phillip in person to personally thank her for protecting him by placing herself between him and the attacker.

Phillip is considered an important witness in the ongoing investigation and has provided her statement to the police. On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed nearly six times by an intruder who broke into the actor's apartment in the early hours.

While they were inside with their youngest son, one of the female staff members noticed the intruder and immediately raised an alarm. Saif and Kareena Kapoor entered the room and witnessed the intruder becoming aggressive with the househelp.

Saif confronted the attacker, leading to an altercation during which he was stabbed multiple times. At approximately 2:30 am, he was quickly rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

During the surgery, doctors removed a three-inch-long knife fragment that had been lodged in Saif's back. Eliyamma Phillip, who had thrown herself between Saif and the intruder, also received treatment for her injuries.

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, shared two photos with the domestic helpers on social media, calling them heroes for their bravery. "The unsung heroes...who literally pulled their weight when it mattered most! Bless you both n ALL whose who contributed in keeping my brother n his family safe! You are the BEST!

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, has been apprehended in connection with the case. According to a report in the Times of India, Mohammad Shehzad targeted Saif Ali Khan's home due to his extreme poverty, intending to rob someone wealthy. The report also mentioned that he planned to escape to Bangladesh after committing the crime.

An officer was quoted in the report stating that Shehzad randomly chose Saif’s residence, motivated solely by the desire to steal from a rich person and use the stolen items to help his ailing mother.

