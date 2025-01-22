Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police reveals accused needed money for a serious reason; planned to do THIS before escaping to Bangladesh

Mohammad Shehzad, alias Vijay Das (30), a Bangladeshi national, attempted to rob Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residence due to financial struggles. Reports suggest that he needed money to fund his mother's medical treatment and had lost a housekeeping job in December of the previous year, which left him in a dire financial situation.

According to the Times of India, Mohammad Shehzad targeted Saif Ali Khan’s home, driven by extreme poverty, aiming to steal from someone wealthy. It was also reported that he planned to flee to Bangladesh after committing the crime.

“He chose Saif’s residence randomly. All he wanted was to steal from someone rich and escape to Bangladesh with the loot to help his ailing mother," the report quoted an officer as saying.

The officer further explained that the immediate trigger for the crime was Shehzad losing his housekeeping job at a Thane restaurant on December 15, when the contract with the manpower agency owned by Jitendra Pandey came to an end. As a result, he found himself nearly without any money.

Before starting at the Thane restaurant in September of the previous year, Shehzad had worked at a restaurant in Worli, earning ₹13,000 a month. During his interrogation, he told the police that he would send ₹12,000 of this amount to Bangladesh for his mother’s medical treatment, keeping just ₹1,000 for himself, according to the report.

Shehzad was dismissed from his job at the Worli restaurant after being caught in possession of a diamond ring that belonged to one of the customers.

During questioning, Shehzad told the police that he stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan multiple times in the back to break free from his tight grip. After the attack, he fled from Khan's flat in the upscale Bandra area and hid in the building's garden for about two hours.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence in the early hours of January 16, and the police apprehended Shehzad in Thane on January 19.

Khan sustained multiple stab wounds in the attack and underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. On January 21, 2025, the actor was discharged from the hospital and returned home, where he was seen flashing a bright smile despite the unfortunate incident.

