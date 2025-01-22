Saif Ali Khan Attack: Where were security guards when intruder entered actor’s residence? Mumbai Police reveals shocking details

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

As a part of the investigation into Saif Ali Khan’s brutal attack incident, Mumbai Police took the arrested accused to multiple locations to recreate the scene on Tuesday. Following this, it has now been revealed that the security guards were sleeping when the intruder entered the actor’s residence.

According to PTI, Mumbai Police informed that guards at Saif Ali Khan’s home were sleeping when the intruder entered their premises on Thursday, January 16. Cops revealed that the accused Shariful Islam Shehzad alias Vijay Das entered from the main entrance, where no CCTV cameras were installed.

The details came to light when Mumbai police recreated the crime scene on Tuesday at the actor’s building where he resides with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two kids-Taimur and Jeh. A police official was quoted revealing that the accused, climbed the compound wall of the actor’s residence and found two security guards were sleeping. He then removed his shoes and kept them in his bag to avoid any noise, and also switched off his phone.

"During the probe, the police found that there are no CCTV cameras installed in the building's corridor. The investigation revealed that one of the two security guards was sleeping in the cabin and the other near the gate," he was quoted as saying.

The Mumbai Police spent about an hour with the arrested accused recreating the crime scene inside the actor's 12-storey residence while trying to understand how the alleged attacker, Shehzad, carried out the crime during an attempted robbery.

The intruder entered the actor’s residence with the intent of robbery on January 16. However, the situation went out of hand when he was spotted by a house helper who raised the alarm, prompting Saif and another staff member to intervene. In the process of the confrontation, the actor sustained multiple injuries, following which he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw by his son, Taimur Ali Khan, and one more staff person.

The actor underwent surgery that also included the removal of a 2.5-inch knife from his spine. Days after being in the doctors’ observation, he was finally discharged on Tuesday evening, January 22.

