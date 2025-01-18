Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto-rickshaw driver opens up about police interrogation; reveals if Kareena Kapoor and family contacted him

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Saif Ali Khan, currently recovering at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after a shocking attack at his Bandra home, is stable following multiple surgeries. As the investigation progresses, the auto-rickshaw driver who transported the actor to the hospital has shed light on his interaction with the police and clarified whether Kareena Kapoor or Saif’s family had contacted him.

Bhajanlal Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver who dropped Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital after the attack, was summoned for questioning by the Mumbai police today. While talking to ANI, When asked about the details of his questioning, he replied, “Baat aesa kuch bhi nahi hui. Puchtach ke liye bulaya tha par aesa kuch sawal jawab nahi hua.” (There was nothing like that. I was called for questioning, but there was no such interrogation).

Here's what auto-rickshaw driver says:

When questioned if he had charged Saif for the ride to the hospital, Bhajanlal denied, stating, “Aesi sthithi thi jo wo meter dene layak wo bhi nahi the. But unke sath jo ek young aadmi the unhone unhone hanth dikhaya. Meine kaha jo bhi hai unko kripa karke thik karao. Maine paiso ke liye aesa kuch socha bhi nahi tha. Uske baare mein mere ko koi dikkat bhi nahi hai.”

(He wasn’t in the condition to give the fare. But the young man with them gestured with his hand. I told him, 'Please take care of whatever needs to be done.' I didn’t think about money at all. I have no issues regarding that).

Regarding any contact from Saif’s family and Kareena Kapoor, he said, “Nahi, abhi mera unse call ya mulakaat ya vartalap kuch bhi nahi hua.” (No, I haven't had any calls, meetings, or conversations with them yet).

On January 17, 2025, Kareena provided her statement to the Mumbai Police regarding the incident involving Saif Ali Khan. A senior police inspector from the Bandra police station visited her residence to document her account of the events.

Police disclosed that Kareena, in her statement, detailed the attacker’s escalating aggression during the confrontation with Saif Ali Khan, resulting in multiple stab wounds.

As per PTI reports, she also noted that despite the valuables visibly present in their apartment, the attacker did not attempt to steal any jewelry.

